Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) closed at $61, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the agriculture had lost 5.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Corteva, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 94.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.73 billion, up 2.73% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.24% and +5.38%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Corteva, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Corteva, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.
Investors should also note that CTVA has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
