Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $326.52, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 8.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.31, down 50.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.15 billion, up 1.66% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $32.72 per share and revenue of $50.28 billion, which would represent changes of +8.85% and +6.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.83, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.