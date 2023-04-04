We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.55, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 12.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion, down 2.72% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.3.
We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.