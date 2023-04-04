We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) closed at $7.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had lost 7.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barings BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.55 million, up 52.08% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $271.82 million, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +24.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Barings BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Barings BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.01, which means Barings BDC is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BBDC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.