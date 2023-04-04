We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cummins (CMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cummins (CMI - Free Report) closed at $238.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 7.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cummins as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cummins is projected to report earnings of $4.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8 billion, up 25.27% from the year-ago period.
CMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.95 per share and revenue of $32.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.33% and +14.19%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cummins currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cummins is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that Cummins is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that CMI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
