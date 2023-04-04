We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN - Free Report) closed at $8.37, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the utility operator had gained 7.42% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Algonquin Power & Utilities will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $790.58 million, up 7.46% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion, which would represent changes of -15.94% and +6.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.51% lower. Algonquin Power & Utilities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Algonquin Power & Utilities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.33, so we one might conclude that Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that AQN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.