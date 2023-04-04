We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $310.87, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 14.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dillard's as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dillard's is projected to report earnings of $8.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.50 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.44% and -1.45%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dillard's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.86% higher. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dillard's has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.18.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DDS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.