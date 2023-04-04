We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chubb (CB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $196.68, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 6.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Chubb as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.24, up 10.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.15 billion, up 15.63% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.40 per share and revenue of $48.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.17% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chubb has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.
It is also worth noting that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.