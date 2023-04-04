We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.57, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 12.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $17.3 billion, which would represent changes of -4.38% and +0.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.13% lower. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.