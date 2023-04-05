See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) - free report >>
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) - free report >>
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Cactus (WHD) Stock Now
Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past seven days.
What's Favoring the Stock?
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude is again currently trading at more than the $80-per-barrel mark. The positive trajectory in oil price is a boon for upstream operations like exploration and production activities.
Increased investments and activities from upstream firms will also lead to higher demand for engineered wellhead, pressure control and spoolable pipe technologies, which is a boon from Cactus. WHD’s highly engineered products are being used for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells. In the United States, Cactus has a strong onshore wellhead market share. Over the years, the firm, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has reported a solid margin profile.
However, rising costs and expenses are hurting Cactus’ bottom line. Also, WHD has significant exposure to heightened volatility in oil and gas prices.
Stocks to Consider
Better-ranked players in the energy space include Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) , Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) . While Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Sunoco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Murphy USA is a well-known name as a prime retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise. MUSA, having more than 1,700 stores, has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days for 2023 earnings.
Marathon Petroleum is a well-know name since it operates largest refining system of the nation. In the past seven days, Marathon Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023.
Valero Energy is well poised to gain from constraint capacity in global refining activities and favorable demand for refined products. This, in turn, will possibly drive utilization in refining capacity and hence will boost cashflows.