Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is one of 874 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALEX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALEX has gained about 0.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.7% on average. This means that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.8%.

For Banco Bilbao, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that ALEX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Banco Bilbao falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 68 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.7%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and Banco Bilbao. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) - free report >>

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors