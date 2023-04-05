We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is one of 874 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALEX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ALEX has gained about 0.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.7% on average. This means that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.8%.
For Banco Bilbao, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that ALEX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Banco Bilbao falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 68 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.7%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and Banco Bilbao. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.