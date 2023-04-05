We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 275 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, LVMUY has returned 27.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.7%. This shows that LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.8% year-to-date.
In Skillz Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, so LVMUY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Skillz Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +26.9% year to date.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Skillz Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.