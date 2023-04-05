We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is RollsRoyce (RYCEY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is one of 48 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, RYCEY has moved about 71% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -1.2%. This shows that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Textron (TXT - Free Report) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.2%.
The consensus estimate for Textron's current year EPS has increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.3% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Textron falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.5%.
Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Textron as they attempt to continue their solid performance.