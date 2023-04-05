We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Amplitude (AMPL) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amplitude, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 335 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amplitude, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPL's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AMPL has returned 5.6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. As we can see, Amplitude, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Bowman Consulting (BWMN - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.7%.
For Bowman Consulting, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Amplitude, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 195 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that AMPL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Bowman Consulting, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +2.6% so far this year.
Amplitude, Inc. and Bowman Consulting could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.