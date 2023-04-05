We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) to Trim Flights Due to FAA Staff Crunch
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) is reportedly the latest U.S. carrier to cut flights in the New York City area this summer. This move comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a plan last month to bring down flight disruptions in the wake of air traffic controller shortages.
This will reduce passenger harassment as air-travel demand has soared following the pandemic. The same is expected to move further north in the upcoming summer season.
AAL has decided to reduce the frequency of flights between LaGuardia Airport and Dallas, Miami, Kansas City and St. Louis. It will also operate fewer flights on the Newark Liberty International Airport-Chicago route.
Due to its staffing shortage, FAA has allowed the reduction of flight requirements by up to 10% for airlines’ takeoff and landing rights to avoid congestion in the New York City area and Washington, D.C. The waivers will last for four months from May 15.
To ensure the smooth flow of operations and prevent a repeat of the 2022 experience where flight cancellations and delays were rampant, FAA will allow airlines to reduce operations during the peak summer travel period. To minimize passenger harassment, airlines can opt to use larger planes.
Notably, the agency held a meeting last month, featuring industry leaders, to discuss how to best manage the congested airspace around New York in view of the staffing shortage. JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) , too, intends to reduce weekly flights in the New York City area this spring and summer due to the shortage of air traffic controllers.
Per JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes, “We don’t want to pull down flights. I’m sure no airline wants to pull down flights. But if we don’t cut them the system is not going to be workable this summer.”
