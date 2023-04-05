We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berry Global (BERY) Up 19.5% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) appears to be in good shape with its shares rallying 19.5% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.3% increase.
Catalysts Behind the Price Surge
Berry Global is benefiting from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products. BERY’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is gaining from strength in its food service end market. Strong demand in the hygiene end market is driving the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment. Stable demand in the retail food and beverage end market is aiding the Consumer Packaging International segment.
BERY utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchase programs. In February 2022, the company announced a share repurchase program worth $1 billion. In fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022), BERY announced an additional $700 million allocation to its existing share repurchase program. Berry Global bought back shares worth $709 million in fiscal 2022 and $178 million in the first three months of fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022). The company also paid $33 million in dividends in the first three months of fiscal 2023.
