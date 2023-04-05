We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HSBC vs. DNBBY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both HSBC (HSBC - Free Report) and DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, HSBC is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while DNB Bank ASA has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HSBC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DNBBY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
HSBC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.81, while DNBBY has a forward P/E of 8.64. We also note that HSBC has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DNBBY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27.
Another notable valuation metric for HSBC is its P/B ratio of 0.70. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DNBBY has a P/B of 1.14.
Based on these metrics and many more, HSBC holds a Value grade of B, while DNBBY has a Value grade of C.
HSBC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that HSBC is likely the superior value option right now.