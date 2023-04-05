We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3M's (MMM) Arm Unveils SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution
3M Company (MMM - Free Report) arm 3M Health Care recently launched 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution. The product is a chlorhexidine gluconate (2% w/v) and isopropyl alcohol (70% v/v) Patient Preoperative Skin Preparation solution.
The SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution provides swift broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity (in vitro) and has shown consistency in healthy human volunteers for a minimum of 96 hours post-prep. It helps users assure that the surgical prep area is completely covered. Its applicator is easy to use and covers more area in comparison to the CHG/IPA surgical prep product, which has the same size applicator. Also, the applicator can be activated easily and during application, its foam sponge reduces drips by controlling the ???ow of the solution. The solution has an ingredient that can advance incise drape adherence.
The product is suitable for use by O.R. (Operations Research) nurses, surgeons and infection preventionists who intend to prepare patient skin safely, efficiently and confidently before surgery to reduce bacteria on the skin that can likely cause skin infection. In the U.S., the 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution will be commercially available in a limited amount from Apr 3, 2023. Its complete commercial launch will begin in 2024.
