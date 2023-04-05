Unity Software (U) Announces the Release of Unity Industry

Unity Software ( U Quick Quote U - Free Report) recently announced the launch of Unity Industry. Unity Industry is a set of optimized products and services that retail, infrastructure, manufacturing and other industries can use to create and deploy interactive 3D experiences. Unity Industry helps enterprises gain an advantage over its customers by changing the 3D data into digital assets. These digital assets create more value, reduce time to market and optimize resources. Unity Industry enables smart factories, human machine interface, sales configuration and product visualization. It transforms every touchpoint into immersive 3D experiences across devices like PC, mobile, augmented reality and more. Unity Industry’s tools include Unity Enterprise, Industry Success, Pixyz Plugin, Unity Mars and Unity Build Server. Unity Enterprise allows enterprises to handle real time 3D projects. It includes a three-year long-term support. Industry success is exclusive to Unity Industry, which helps to overcome challenges with the help of success advisors. With Pixyz Plugin, enterprises can import more than 40 3D, CAD and BIM file types to bring source data Unity’s real-time 3D platform. Unity Mars helps create efficient AR apps with purposeful tools. Unity Build Server uses on premise tools to build Unity projects quicker, regardless of network constraints. Unity Software Faces Stiff Competition
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is facing stiff competition from giants in different sectors. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Shares of Unity Software have decreased 70.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 15.3% in the same period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of U for the current quarter is 2 cents which is unchanged in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 51.01%. This indicates that Unity Software believes in its strengths and is looking to give a tough competition to its competitors. The main competitors of Unity Software in different fields are Electronic Arts ( EA Quick Quote EA - Free Report) , Activision Blizzard ( ATVI Quick Quote ATVI - Free Report) and Roblox ( RBLX Quick Quote RBLX - Free Report) . Electronic Arts is a leading publisher of games across devices like PC, mobile and console. Some top games by EA are Battlefield, FIFA and Need for Speed. Activision Blizzard is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies. It has acquired a lot of companies to do so. Some top game series by Activision Blizzard are Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk. Roblox is the ultimate virtual world where people come together to share experiences. It is one of the most popular metaverse present in the market. Some top games of Roblox are Theme Park Tycoon, Jailbreak and Speed Run 4. Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard compete with Unity Software on video game development whereas Roblox competes as a platform that helps people create. Unity Software, a company that specializes in creating and growing interactive games, is looking to create a niche market of gamers and developers for not only gaming but for business purpose as well.
Image: Shutterstock
Unity Software (U) Announces the Release of Unity Industry
Unity Software (U - Free Report) recently announced the launch of Unity Industry. Unity Industry is a set of optimized products and services that retail, infrastructure, manufacturing and other industries can use to create and deploy interactive 3D experiences.
Unity Industry helps enterprises gain an advantage over its customers by changing the 3D data into digital assets. These digital assets create more value, reduce time to market and optimize resources. Unity Industry enables smart factories, human machine interface, sales configuration and product visualization. It transforms every touchpoint into immersive 3D experiences across devices like PC, mobile, augmented reality and more.
Unity Industry’s tools include Unity Enterprise, Industry Success, Pixyz Plugin, Unity Mars and Unity Build Server. Unity Enterprise allows enterprises to handle real time 3D projects. It includes a three-year long-term support. Industry success is exclusive to Unity Industry, which helps to overcome challenges with the help of success advisors.
With Pixyz Plugin, enterprises can import more than 40 3D, CAD and BIM file types to bring source data Unity’s real-time 3D platform. Unity Mars helps create efficient AR apps with purposeful tools. Unity Build Server uses on premise tools to build Unity projects quicker, regardless of network constraints.
Unity Software Inc. Price and Consensus
Unity Software Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unity Software Inc. Quote
Unity Software Faces Stiff Competition
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is facing stiff competition from giants in different sectors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Unity Software have decreased 70.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 15.3% in the same period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate of U for the current quarter is 2 cents which is unchanged in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 51.01%. This indicates that Unity Software believes in its strengths and is looking to give a tough competition to its competitors.
The main competitors of Unity Software in different fields are Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) , Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) and Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) .
Electronic Arts is a leading publisher of games across devices like PC, mobile and console. Some top games by EA are Battlefield, FIFA and Need for Speed. Activision Blizzard is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies. It has acquired a lot of companies to do so. Some top game series by Activision Blizzard are Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk. Roblox is the ultimate virtual world where people come together to share experiences. It is one of the most popular metaverse present in the market. Some top games of Roblox are Theme Park Tycoon, Jailbreak and Speed Run 4.
Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard compete with Unity Software on video game development whereas Roblox competes as a platform that helps people create. Unity Software, a company that specializes in creating and growing interactive games, is looking to create a niche market of gamers and developers for not only gaming but for business purpose as well.