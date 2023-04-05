S&P Global (SPGI) Appreciates 8% in Six Months: Here's Why

S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) has gained 7.6% in the past six months, outperforming the 3.5% rally of the industry it belongs to. Reasons Behind the Rally
S&P Global is benefiting from the growing demand for business information services. Constantly increasing volume of data from private and government organizations has augmented the demand for improved enterprise-wide financial performance visibility. Increased demand for news, information, and analytics solutions is driving growth of the market. The industry is also benefiting from the rising demand for risk mitigation.
Despite pressure posed by inflation and a dramatic drop in debt issuance, SPGI has managed to grow, banking on its cost synergies, timing and prioritizing of strategic investments. The company is taking steps to optimize its operations, portfolio and capital structure.
The recent acquisition of Market Scan Information Systems is expected to strengthen S&P Global’s Sales Optimization tools, positioning it to expand in new growth markets. Another acquisition ChartIQ will strengthen the company’s S&P Global Market Intelligence division.
S&P Global has been continuing its shareholder-friendly attitude and rewarding its investors with a 16.9% hike in the recent dividend declaration, supported by a strong free cash flow in 2022 amounting to $1 billion.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Business Services sector are Omnicom Group ( OMC ) , ICF International ( ICFI ) and Gartner ( IT ) .
For first-quarter 2023, Omnicom Group’s earnings are expected to increase 41% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.96 per share. In 2023, the company’s bottom line is expected to grow 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC's first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.96 per share, which has been revised slightly upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for OMC's full-year earnings is pegged at $7.18 per share, which has been revised upward 11.3% in the past 60 days. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
For first-quarter 2023, ICF International’s earnings are expected to increase 16% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.52 per share. In 2023, the company’s bottom line is expected to increase 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, which has been revised upward 2% in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ICFI’s full-year earnings is pegged at $6.3 per share, which has been revised upward 7.3% in the past 60 days. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.58 per share, indicating a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter. The bottom line has been revised slightly upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2023 is pegged at $9.49 per share, which has been revised slightly upward in the past 60 days. IT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
