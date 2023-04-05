We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Best & Worst Performing ETF Areas of Q1 2023
A volatile first quarter ended on a strong note for stocks. The Nasdaq posted its strongest quarter since the second quarter of 2020, up more than 20%. The S&P 500 gained 8%, while the Dow returned just about 1%.
Technology and Communication Services were the best performing sectors, followed by Consumer Discretionary. Financials and Energy were the biggest losers.
Tech stocks have been in favor this year as investors believe that the Fed could stop raising rates soon. These stocks also benefited from their safe-haven status amid banking turmoil.
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) gained 30%, while NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) surged more than 90% and 80% respectively.
Bitcoin soared more than 70% sending the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI - Free Report) over 100% during the quarter. Strong interest in AI related stocks benefitted semiconductor, metaverse and Robotics ETFs.
The Noble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE - Free Report) plunged about 62% as the hedge fund like ETF made some ill-timed bets.
Regional banks, natural gas, nickel, and cannabis related ETFs were also among the worst performing areas.
To learn more, please watch the short video above.