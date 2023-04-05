We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $158.49, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 0.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, down 6.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.58 billion, up 0.67% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $97.72 billion, which would represent changes of +3.45% and +2.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Johnson & Johnson is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.39.
We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.