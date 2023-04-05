We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) closed at $493.25, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.43 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.91 per share and revenue of $358.96 billion, which would represent changes of +12.26% and +10.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.77, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.