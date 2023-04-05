We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $73.04, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 8.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.78 billion, down 11.45% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $32.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.6% and -15.47%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nutrien has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.
Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
