Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed at $102.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.
Abbott will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. On that day, Abbott is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.64 billion, down 18.98% from the prior-year quarter.
ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $39.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.98% and -8.97%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Abbott is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.21, so we one might conclude that Abbott is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 4.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.