We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $659.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 3.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.90, down 17.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion, down 9.86% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.84 per share and revenue of $18.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.47% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.73, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.