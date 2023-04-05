We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.17, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had gained 1.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.
Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Black Stone Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.07 million, up 276.35% from the year-ago period.
BSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $551.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.59% and -16.97%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.37% lower. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Black Stone Minerals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.35.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
