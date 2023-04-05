We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $275.25, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
Biogen Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.35 billion, down 7.01% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.47 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.45% and -5.83%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Biogen Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.43, so we one might conclude that Biogen Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
