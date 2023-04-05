See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - free report >>
Playa Hotels & Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he is back with two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen.
The theme is vacations this time around and Brian has two growth names for us to look at.
First is Playa Hotels (PLYA - Free Report) which Brian likes for a number of reasons. The growth may not be that impressive, but the earnings history looks really good. Brian highlights how the most recent quarter was projected to be a money loser for the company, but EPS came in way ahead of estimates.
The second name that was reviewed was Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) . This is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has seen a similar move in price as PLYA. Brian believes that both stocks could see a strong move higher in the coming weeks and months.