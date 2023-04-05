Back to top

Playa Hotels & Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he is back with two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen.

The theme is vacations this time around and Brian has two growth names for us to look at.

First is Playa Hotels (PLYA - Free Report) which Brian likes for a number of reasons.  The growth may not be that impressive, but the earnings history looks really good.  Brian highlights how the most recent quarter was projected to be a money loser for the company, but EPS came in way ahead of estimates.

The second name that was reviewed was Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) .  This is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has seen a similar move in price as PLYA.  Brian believes that both stocks could see a strong move higher in the coming weeks and months.


