PPG Raises Q1 Earnings Guidance on Higher Volumes and Prices
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has announced its adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2023 in the range of $1.52-$1.58 per share. It exceeds the company’s previously announced outlook of $1.10-$1.20.
The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $1.22 per share. Its adjusted earnings in the prior-year quarter were $1.37 per share.
PPG said that it witnessed an increased pace of recovery in its operating margin during the first quarter, which is attributed to higher sales volumes and improved selling prices. The company's sales volume exceeded its guidance, with significant contributions from its aerospace and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings businesses. PPG Industries also reported higher earnings in most of its business portfolio, including Europe, than the previous year.
The company reported a higher-than-anticipated demand in PPG Comex and U.S. architectural coatings, which was attributed to a recent customer win that contributed to its quarterly performance. Additionally, sales volumes in China surpassed initial projections due to fewer disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Shares of PPG have gained 3.1% against a 4.2% fall recorded by its industry.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
