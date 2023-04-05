Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bioventus (BVS - Free Report) delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE - Free Report) is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

