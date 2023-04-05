We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Brink's (BCO) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brink's (BCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Brink's is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 335 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BCO has gained about 20.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 4.4%. This shows that Brink's is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37%.
For Bakkt Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.7% so far this year, so BCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 195-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved +8.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brink's and Bakkt Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.