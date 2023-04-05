We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging BigBear.ai (BBAI) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is one of 643 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI's full-year earnings has moved 32.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BBAI has returned about 297.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 20.3% on average. This shows that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.4%.
In Arista Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.2% so far this year, meaning that BBAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Arista Networks falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.4%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and Arista Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.