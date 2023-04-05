We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AssetMark Financial is one of 874 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AMK has returned about 32.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1.4% on average. This shows that AssetMark Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.1%.
In Lemonade's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that AMK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Lemonade falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.8%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on AssetMark Financial and Lemonade as they attempt to continue their solid performance.