Republic Services (RSG) Appreciates 6% in 3 Months: Here's How
Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) have gained 6% in the past three months, primarily on operational efficiency and investor-friendly steps.
Reasons for the Upside
Being a leading waste disposal company, Republic Services continues to benefit from increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, an increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.
The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency and reducing fleet operating costs by shifting to compressed natural gas (CNG) collection vehicles. In 2022, around 20% of the company’s recycling and solid waste collection fleet operated on CNG and 17% of its replacement recycling and solid waste vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles.
Republic Services puts consistent efforts into rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company paid $592.9 million, $552.6 million and $522.5 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $203.5 million, $252.2 million and $98.8 million, respectively.
Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 2.2% to $4.18 per share in the past 60 days.
The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 10.5%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
