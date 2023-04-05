We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $35.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.54 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $161.69 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.
Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.