Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed at $62.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.66% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.07% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Realty Income Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 3.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $889.03 million, up 10.12% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion, which would represent changes of +4.34% and +8.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.63, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.