United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.03, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 21.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.
United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of -$0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.41 billion, up 50.75% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.56 per share and revenue of $53.09 billion, which would represent changes of +239.68% and +18.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.35% higher within the past month. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.
We can also see that UAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.