Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed at $40.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 13.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.65 million, up 13.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $730.13 million, which would represent changes of +8.91% and +14.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Perion Network is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.5, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.