We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) closed at $120.37, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, down 35.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.68 billion, up 42.52% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.07 per share and revenue of $24.43 billion, which would represent changes of -12.28% and -4.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.07% lower within the past month. EOG Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.
We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.