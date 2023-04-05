We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $88.36, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.81% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.87 million, up 64.84% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +140.68% and +54.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.55, so we one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.