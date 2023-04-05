We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) closed at $194.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 5% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.89% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 23.65% from the prior-year quarter.
PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.13% and +25.18%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% higher. Palo Alto Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.85.
It is also worth noting that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PANW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.