Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $20.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 7.16% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 80.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $206.17 million, down 42.87% from the year-ago period.
SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.41% and -25.17%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.02% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.16, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.