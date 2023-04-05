We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Assertio (ASRT - Free Report) closed at $6.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.57% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.78 million, up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $156.7 million, which would represent changes of -74.88% and +0.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% higher. Assertio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Assertio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63.
Investors should also note that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.