Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellation Energy Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Energy Corporation to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.62 billion, up 0.46% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $22.91 billion, which would represent changes of +918.37% and -6.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.67% lower within the past month. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.01.
Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.