We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR - Free Report) closed at $10.74, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ranger Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 206.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $157 million, up 27.02% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $698 million. These totals would mark changes of +192.06% and +14.71%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ranger Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.24% higher. Ranger Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Ranger Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.1, so we one might conclude that Ranger Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RNGR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.