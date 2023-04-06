We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) closed at $11.47, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 71.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.28 billion, up 17.73% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $17.63 billion, which would represent changes of -34.47% and -3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.81% higher within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.54.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.