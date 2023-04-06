We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) closed at $35.69, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 16.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $4.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, down 63.01% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.13 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.29% and -55.44%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jackson Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Jackson Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.79.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.