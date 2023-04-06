Back to top

Company News for Apr 6, 2023

  • Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. ((CAG - Free Report) ) gained 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.
  • FedEx Corporation’s ((FDX - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.5% after the company announced that it would raise its dividend by 10% and plans to combine its operating companies into a single entity.
  • Shares of C3.ai, Inc. ((AI - Free Report) ) plummeted 15.5% after the company was accused in public by a short seller of irregularities in accounting and disclosure.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s ((JNJ - Free Report) ) shares jumped 4.5% after the company said on Tuesday that it will $8.9 billion over a period of 25 years to resolve allegations that the talc in its baby powder and other products caused cancer.

