Compared to Estimates, Constellation Brands (STZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) reported $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares to $2.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Constellation Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Wine and Spirits: $462.20 million compared to the $522.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beer: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Wine and Spirits: $127.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.31 million.
  • Operating Income- Corporate Operations and Other: -$59.20 million compared to the -$66.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Beer: $523.10 million versus $512.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Constellation Brands have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


